The SiFive 20G1 Update for 7-Series Core IP

Faster, More Efficient SiFive 7-Series Core IP

Today, we’re announcing the SiFive 20G1 6.0 update, which is focused on improving the 7-Series line of products. Our previous release, SiFive 20G1, was a comprehensive update that spanned from the 7-Series to the 2-Series, including U-, S-, and E-Cores. Similarly, the 20G1 6.0 update improves the performance, features, and functionality of SiFive 7-Series U-, S-, and E-Cores.

Ever since the 7-Series introduction in 2018, SiFive has been able to bring advanced compute capabilities to embedded, industrial, and storage markets. These markets require high-performance compute in constrained thermal environments while being able to maintain real-time service guarantees. In addition they also require access to stable software stacks providing functionality for Human Machine Interface (HMI), real-time control, and rich connectivity.

