Arm Ethos-U65: Powering innovation in a new world of AI devices

There is an explosion of edge and endpoint artificial intelligence (AI) happening in the world today, having a significant effect on our everyday lives. AI technologies are being used in public safety, improving the retail experience, transportation and a large and rapidly growing list of other scenarios. Consumer applications from smart door locks to home electronics are revolutionized by AI. In infrastructure AI is being used in a growing number of areas such as data plane optimization and power management. AI truly is, going everywhere.

Earlier this year, we announced new additions to Arm’s Machine Learning (ML) portfolio to enable extremely low-power machine learning inference at the endpoint. The combination of the Arm Cortex-M55 CPU and the world’s first microNPU (Neural Processing Unit), the Arm Ethos-U55 NPU, provides an enormous 480x increase in ML performance over previous generation Cortex-M CPUs alone. This combination enables devices to run neural network inference on endpoint devices and not send massive amounts of data to the cloud. Keeping the data on device not only makes these systems more responsive but also more reliable, secure, and private. The success of the Ethos-U55 makes me confident that we are rapidly moving towards an exciting future with unprecedented AI developments on devices.

