The Importance Of Physical IP

One of the key moves which propelled Arm into the titan it is today was the 2004 takeover of the physical IP company Artisan.

Back in 2004, when Arm had revenues of under $150 million, it was seen by many as a very bold step to pay $900 million for the third party physical IP supplier Artisan when most IDMs developed their own physical IP.

“We understand architecture, they understand process,” Sir Robin Saxby, chairman of Arm, told EW at that time of the takeover, adding “tying that together gives us new domains which broaden our customer base. Looking into the future, foundries will provide more and more of the wafers and,hopefully, we can get the IDMs to use the Artisan library. Nowadays the libraries are getting more and more important.”

