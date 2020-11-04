LPDDR5X - An Extension to LPDDR5 for Future Mobile Systems

Emerging technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), 5G, Automotive, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and High-Performance Computing, have given rise to potentially transformative trends demanding the need for faster memory access. 5G brings with it the ability for faster download and upload speeds, making high-speed real-time data transfer possible. All the fancy smartphone processors have built-in innovative features like high-resolution multimedia processing, faster Machine Learning (ML) computations, image processing capabilities, and faster frame rates for all you gaming aficionados. But don’t forget that under all of this is the need for faster memory as AI/ML requires higher bandwidth to support faster processing of massive data.

But good news – LPDDR5, which is already catering to the demand for low operating voltages, bandwidth, and performance trends, has got itself a new feature to support advanced future memory requirements – the JEDEC proposed speed extension of LPDDR5 DRAM as LPDDR5X. This extension is going to provide a significant shift in mobile technology which will help support the advanced applications that we spoke of above. LPDDR5X memory (a dedicated type of DRAM for the CPU) will offer increased IO speed, larger die density, and data bandwidth up to 8533 Mbps without any suggestive DRAM process upgrading or pre-emphasis feature. This blog will cover the new features introduced in LPDDR5X, with increased data bandwidth while ensuring the integrity of data transfers.

