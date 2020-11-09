Memory Model Tool: Morello (and some Memory Tagging)

This post presents the implementation of Morello in the Memory Model Tool. The reader is expected to have some understanding of the tool, which is documented in previous posts: A working example of how to use the herd7 Memory Model Tool and How to generate litmus tests automatically with the diy7 tool.

Morello

Morello is a security architecture developed by Arm, based on Capability Hardware Enhanced RISC Instructions (CHERI). More information can be found in the Arm Morello program.

We have extended the Memory Model Tools to support Morello:

https://github.com/herd/herdtools7/commit/ef79f222ed8ad77c79457c3c9c77a945f12bf9fb

Extending the Memory Model Tools to include the Morello instruction set increases the coverage of the tools. This benefits hardware developers and software developers during the prototyping of Morello evaluation boards and the code that runs on them. There are several aspects that are of interest in the implementation of Morello in the Memory Model Tool, namely the addition of:

New instructions or new variations of instructions specific to Morello

New types of memory accesses

Interaction between Morello and other instructions

