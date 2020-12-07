CEO Interview: Tony Pialis of Alphawave IP

Tony Pialis is a visionary entrepreneur focused on developing technologies for next generation connectivity. In the last twenty 20 years, he has co-founded three semiconductor IP companies, all exclusively targeting connectivity IP. Tony is currently the CEO of Alphawave IP Inc, a leader in delivering multi-standard wireline IP for AI, datacenter and 5G networks.

Starting in 1999, Tony was an early founder of Snowbush

Microelectronics Inc, a Canadian-based analog design services and IP organization that subsequently became a leading supplier of analog and mixed-signal IP cores. Snowbush was acquired by Gennum/Semtech in 2007 and is currently part of Rambus.

In 2008, Tony founded V Semiconductor, where he served as President and CEO. V Semiconductor was a leader in delivering 10Gbps Ethernet and PCI-Express Gen3 IP solutions to top tier semiconductor manufacturers. In 2012, Intel acquired V Semiconductor Inc.

At Intel, Tony was the Vice President of Analog and Mixed-Signal IP. His organization was responsible for developing analog IP portfolios for both networking/datacenter and portable devices. During his tenure at Intel, Tony and his organization won the prestigious Intel Achievement Award for successfully delivering next generation Ethernet and PCI-Express SerDes solutions on Intel’s 22nm and 14nm process technologies.

Tony earned bachelor’s and master’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Toronto. He has been granted approximately 10 patents for mixed-signal design innovations.

Click here to read more ...



