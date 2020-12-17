Arm at 30: A Story of Patience, Focus and Vision

Arm CTO Dipesh Patel examines how a small team of engineers working out of an old Cambridge turkey barn created a thriving business today

The march of technology can be unforgiving. Circumstance or inflexibility can turn an emerging company into a struggling one, and these days the barriers to success are enormous.

I think about this as Arm celebrates 30 years of innovation. What was it that enabled a small team of engineers working out of an old Cambridge turkey barn to create a business that thrives 30 years on, now employs more than 6,800 people around the world and is considered a vital contributor to the global technology ecosystem?

We’d like to say we predicted everything—but in technology, it never works that way. We started small and focused on delivering microprocessor technology in a new and compelling way, focusing on power-efficiency and building a unique business model that empowered our partners to focus on their core values.

This partnership approach was key to our model of shared success: we only made money if our partners made money. Over time, we expanded into adjacencies with a core principle in mind: deliver new products that make design easier across multiple applications, from mobile to automotive to embedded.

