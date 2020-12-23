Imagination China sees 2020 out in award-winning style with IMG Series 4 NNA

Earlier this month Imagination Technologies picked up two awards for its recently launch IMG Series 4 neural network accelerator (NNA). Our NNA is no stranger to awards, with the design team behind the Series2 NX and the NNA itself picking up gongs for its groundbreaking performance.

The Series 4 takes things to new levels, with its scalable architecture offering 500 TOPS of performance, and even beyond. This makes it ideal for the automotive market, and next-generation ADAS and full self-driving systems, and we already have licensees in that market.

It’s pleasing that the Series4 has already been recognised for its strength in these areas and at the World Smart Car Conference held in Guangzhou, China on 4 December 2020, Imagination picked up the “Autonomous Driving Award”. At the event, Liu Guojun, Vice President and General Manager of Imagination China delivered a speech on “Globalization, Technological Innovation and Change”.

