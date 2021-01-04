Intel in 2021

MIPI I3C Controllers - Dual Role Master (70016); APB I3C Slave (70002), Generic I3C Slave
It took 50 years for Intel to be run by an accountant and those 50 years have seen its fortunes rise and fall like a yo-yo.
Now, despite it being the No.1 chip company with annual revenues topping $75 billion at a gross margin of 50%+, it is seen as falling.
It is seen that way because its process technology has fallen behind TSMC’s.
So, to Daniel Loeb, an activist investor said to have a near $1bn stake in Intel, the answer is simple – give up manufacturing.