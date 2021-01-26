How a lack of tiny chips is stopping car production in its tracks

Bought a new gaming console or PC graphics card recently? You may be responsible for someone else wait for the brand-new car they wanted. While these things may seem unrelated on the surface, they are in fact connected by the realities of global manufacturing and supply and demand.

Due to a shortage of semiconductor chips worldwide, auto giant Ford has been forced to halt production for a month at a plant in Germany while Audi has also said it will be making 10,000 fewer cars in the first quarter of 2021.

The reason is ultimately a double whammy of pandemic-related issues. First, the arrival of the Covid-19 meant that as many were forced to stay indoors and might also be struggling financially, many people who otherwise might have considered buying a car were unable or unwilling to do so.

