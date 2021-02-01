Imagination collects 5G Cloud Gaming Industry Alliance award for ray tracing

Ray tracing is the talk of the town in the graphics community right now and for good reason – it offers a significant boost for 3D visuals by mimicking the physics of light in the real-world, generating shadows, and reflections that are significantly superior to what can be achieved with traditional rasterisation.

Imagination pioneered hardware-based ray tracing technology several years ago with a focus on an ideal blend of performance, quality power efficiency and the IP is available for licensing. Its efforts have been recognised in China by the 5G Cloud Gaming Industry Alliance (5GCGA), a cross-industry, open and non-profit social collective formed by a number of organisations in China spanning internet, telecoms, press, publishing and broadcast as well as universities and scientific research institutions. The alliance has more than 150 members, including MediaTek, UNISOC; Huawei; Tencent; NVIDIA, Arm, and Imagination and aims to develop the 5G cloud game industry worldwide.

