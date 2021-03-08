Tencent is Working to Expand Arm's Presence in its Cloud

Tencent is laying the foundation to grow the presence of Arm in the cloud.

Pursuant to a memorandum of understanding signed last year, Tencent and Arm Group (Arm UK and Arm China) have entered a collaboration initiative. Our goal is to provide developers, e-commerce companies, and other cloud-centric organizations with tools and frameworks to evaluate the performance of Arm Neoverse technology and to ultimately migrate their Tencent workloads to Arm.

The initiative is aimed at both Tencent’s business units and Tencent Cloud customers.

Click here to read more ...



