Integrated MIPI Display IP Solution Delivers Performance for New Use Cases

MIPI®: it’s not just for mobile phones. Building on the enormous success of billions of mobile devices using the standard’s interfaces for cameras and displays, MIPI has seen rapid adoption across an expanding universe of applications. AI-powered IoT devices, ADAS-equipped cars, AR/VR headsets, HDTVs and more are using MIPI.

These new applications bring with them greater performance requirements, including display resolutions of 4K and above. Also, because many of the devices are battery-powered, portable, size-constrained or all of the above, area and power efficiency are critical requirements. To address these challenges for next-generation displays, Rambus has teamed with Mixel and Hardent to offer a state-of-the-art MIPI DSI-2SM solution.

Combining Mixel’s MIPI C-PHYSM/D-PHYSM Combo, Rambus’ MIPI DSI-2 Controller and Hardent’s VESA Display Stream Compression (DSC), the companies offer an integrated IP solution which delivers a new benchmark for performance in a very power-efficient and compact footprint. Technology experts from the three companies will do a deep dive on all the features and benefits of the solution in an upcoming webinar on April 7th. And, you can review the features and the detailed sub-system block diagram now in the product brief.