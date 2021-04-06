Accelerate SoC Verification, Experts available

SoC designs are growing more complex, not just by the sheer number of transistors that can be packed into one design, but the emergence of different interconnect methods you must use to connect chip internals and to connect to the outside world. Becoming an expert on each of the interconnect protocols is not going to shorten the verification schedules, reduce design productivity and expose design bugs that might only be found when used by the end consumer.

Are you and your team currently faced with any of the following challenges?

Lack of protocol expertise (CXL2.0, PCIe 6.0, USB4, Ethernet800G, etc.)

Limited access to verification methodology experts

Coverage closure, debug, development of scenarios and low power verification

Synopsys Verification Services specialize in enhancing productivity and reducing risk by working closely with domain experts in the deployment of verification methodology. With a proven track record across a broad spectrum of industry segments—automotive, 5G, storage, aerospace/defense, and consumer electronics, Synopsys verification services enable startups, as well as large multi-nationals, the ability to accelerate their productivity and reduce risk.

