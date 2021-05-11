Imagination: Now and Beyond

Industry Expert Blogs
Imagination: Now and BeyondWith Imagination Blog - Simon Beresford-Wylie, Imagination
May. 11, 2021
Last year I was privileged to join Imagination as its chief executive officer and was delighted to join a company that has not only a distinguished history, but also incredible potential.
With over 25 years of experience in designing and licensing market-leading IP processor solutions, we are today found in over 30% of the world’s mobile phones and, in total, over 11bn devices globally.
Imagination is widely acknowledged as a company that creates innovative, high-quality technologies that solve complex problems for its customers. Across compute, graphics, and AI, it is laser-focused on delivering IP that provides high-performance and low power consumption in the smallest silicon area, thus empowering its partners to succeed, be it in mobile, consumer, automotive or other markets.