MIPI Automotive Display Stack Paves the Way for Next-Generation Automotive Displays

Current trends in automotive electronics are accelerating the demand for more in-vehicle displays with higher performance. Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving systems (ADS) bring more cameras and sensors, generating richer streams of display data that require interfaces with high bandwidth, low latency and functional safety. The transition to digital cockpits and ever more immersive forms of in-vehicle infotainment are further increasing the number of display data streams, generating a need for even more bandwidth and, in some cases, for content protection.

The recently completed MIPI Automotive SerDes Solutions (MASS℠) “display stack” specifications standardize and streamline the integration of automotive displays, meeting the growing bandwidth and functional safety demands required today, and enabling OEMs, suppliers and system integrators to meet the ever-increasing requirements of high-performance displays in next-generation vehicles.

The MASS display stack includes all the specifications needed to connect electronic control units (ECUs) to advanced in-vehicle displays across an entire vehicle, with built-in enablers to support functional safety and data protection. Specifically, it allows manufacturers to extend MIPI Display Serial Interface 2 (MIPI DSI-2℠) and VESA Embedded DisplayPort/DisplayPort (eDP/DP) display protocols over MIPI A-PHY℠, the first industry-standard, high-performance, highly reliable, asymmetric, long-reach serializer-deserializer (SerDes) physical layer interface.

Click here to read more ...



