What Are the Quantum Computing Threats to Security?

There are very few words used more right now in tech publications than the word “quantum.” There are also very few words that are more difficult to understand. Quantum can refer to several things. How do quantum mechanics relate to quantum effects or quantum computers? What is quantum computing, when will it be available, and is it the security threat many say it is?

It seems like “quantum” is the buzzword in tech these days with big companies and governments investing billions in research into quantum technology and its applications. But understanding the goal of all these investments and what the current state-of-the-art of quantum technology is, is far from trivial.

For starters, there are many aspects to the field of quantum technology. It all starts with quantum mechanics that cause quantum effects, which are used to create quantum computers that can run quantum algorithms. And it doesn’t get any simpler from there. Do you know the difference between quantum crypto and post-quantum crypto? No need to worry if you don’t, because few people do.

Needless to say, combining the hype of “everything quantum” with the confusion around all different aspects of an immensely complex technology is leading to very creative and misleading marketing activities. If you believe everything you find online, there is no way your company will be able to survive without investing in some kind of security against quantum attacks right now. And who are you to say that this is not true? Do you understand the intricacies of something as complicated as quantum technology? So, you must rely on the statements of these “experts,” right? Maybe you do, but maybe not. One thing you should do is at least try to sort out what is real and what is not from all the hype making the rounds.

For example, be aware that there is no clear timeline on when these quantum computers will actually become useful. Some early-stage quantum computers exist in high-end research laboratories, but this does not mean that they can be used for running algorithms that are changing the world as we know it – not yet. There have been breakthroughs in the field of quantum computing since as early as the 1990s, but as of today, a usable quantum computer still does not exist. Yes, research is speeding up with those billions of dollars in investments, but that does not mean our world will be turned upside down tomorrow. And this is only one of many aspects that is probably less of a worry for you than you might have expected, given what you may have read or heard.

To provide some help in these confusing times, PUF Cafe, the online community about Physical Unclonable Functions or PUF technology, is organizing a webinar to shine a light on some of the different aspects of quantum technology and the impact this technology will have on cryptographic security. If you want to learn more about the relationship between quantum and crypto and the threats posed to the current security state-of-the-art, you can sign up here to attend this free webinar live on June 30th, or become a member of the PUF Cafe community (also free) and enjoy access to the PUF Cafe database of webinars available on replay.

This webinar is the fifth episode in the “PUF Cafe Episodes,” a web series about security challenges and PUF technology.

The webinar will discuss:

Different aspects of quantum technology and how they relate to each other.

The risks and benefits of quantum technology for security solutions.

Quantum cryptography versus post-quantum cryptography.

The relation between quantum and PUF technologies.

Who should attend: