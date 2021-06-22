Ethernet TSN switch IP core evaluated by conformance testing provided by Spirent Communications

The next-generation Ethernet standard "IEEE 802.1 TSN (Time-Sensitive Networking)" is a protocol for achieving real-time performance. Since the transmitted data can be delivered within the set time according to the priority, it is expected to be used in industrial equipment and in-vehicle networks that require precise control.

In the future, Ethernet, which has a high affinity with IT equipment, will accelerate its influx into automobiles and industrial equipment, and TSN technology will become important in which each equipment cooperates to control in real-time.

Renesas Electronics offers Layer 2 switches and end stations that comply with this next-generation Ethernet TSN standard as IP cores that can be designed into FPGAs and ASICs.

Some customers want to try out new communications standards, but some are worried that it's difficult to build software from scratch and it may take months before they can send and receive data. Also, you may be worried or wondering if you can communicate with a TSN device that you rarely see yet, or if it works according to the TSN standard.

