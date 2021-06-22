The Heart of SiFive is Performance, Intelligence, & Essential

Introducing the new era of SiFive Performance for RISC-V

When I joined SiFive last year, I found a dedicated team working on great technology with a vision to do no less than to change the world.

As I talked to our customers and partners, it was clear that while we had satisfied users, the industry expected and desired greater things from SiFive. The message was loud and clear that SiFive needed to push the boundaries of what’s possible to bring high value, differentiated products to market. I knew that my job was to then enable and support our incredible collection of talent with the tools and resources needed for us to execute at a high level.

This week marks an important milestone toward that mission, with the unveiling of new products that showcase our capabilities, reinforce our strategy, and are available today for evaluation and licensing. The announcement of the SiFive Performance family of processors heralds the arrival of a new era for both SiFive and for the RISC-V movement. Long gone are the days where RISC-V is only suited for cost-down replacements of legacy 32-bit architectures; from this point forward, SiFive and the RISC-V ISA will be mentioned in the same breath as the processor architectures that are powering today’s phones, laptops, and data centers.

