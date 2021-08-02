Arm M&A Nonsense

A lot of nonsense is being talked about the Nvidia bid for Arm.

It revolves around whether an IPO would be better for Arm than being bought by Nvidia.

Everyone involved seems to agree that Arm’s open licensing model, with all customers being treated equally, should be preserved.

Which of the two options of either an independent Arm after an IPO or an Arm owned by one of its customers would be more likely to preserve the open licence model?

