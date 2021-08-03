LPDDR5X - An Extension to LPDDR5 for Future Mobile System

Emerging technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), 5G, Automotive, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and High-Performance Computing, have given rise to potentially transformative trends demanding the need for faster memory access. 5G brings with itself the ability for faster download and upload speeds, making high-speed real-time data transfer possible. All the fancy smartphone processors have inbuilt cutting-edge features like high resolution multimedia processing, faster Machine Learning (ML) computations, Image processing capabilities and faster frame rates for all you gaming freaks. But don’t forget underlying all this, is the need for faster memory, AI/ML requires higher bandwidth to support faster processing of massive data.

Guess what, LPDDR5 which is already catering the demand for low operating voltages, bandwidth and performance trends, got itself a new feather to support advanced future memory requirements JEDEC published new and updated standards for low power memory devices used in 5G and AI Applications. JESD209-5B includes both an update to the LPDDR5 standard that is focused on improving performance, power and flexibility, and a new LPDDR5X standard, which is an optional extension to LPDDR5. LPDDR5X memory (a dedicated type of DRAM for the CPU) will offer increased IO speed, larger die density, data bandwidth up to 8533 Mbps without any suggestive DRAM process upgradation and pre-emphasis feature. This blog will talk about the new features introduced in LPDDR5X, with increased data bandwidth while ensuring the integrity of data transfers.

Click here to read more ...



