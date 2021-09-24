Hyperscale Data Centers and the Demand for 800G Ethernet

With enough bandwidth, you can stream a high-definition movie on your smart TV while your roommate plays an interactive online video game with friends scattered around the country. It’s also what allows big data analytics to quickly derive actionable insights from voluminous amounts of information and for AI algorithms to work their magic for everything from small consumer devices to enterprise systems. Hunger for bandwidth these days is very much driven by hyperscale data centers that support high-performance and cloud computing applications.

Providing the data connectivity backbone for the internet, the Ethernet protocol is answering the call for increased bandwidth demands by supporting speeds of 200G, 400G and, now, 800G. It won’t be long before 1.6T data rates become commonplace. As hyperscalers drive up speeds, they’re also influencing the Ethernet roadmap. Learn more about the Ethernet evolution in the article, “What’s Driving the Demand for 200G, 400G, and 800G Ethernet?” In addition to taking a closer look at the bandwidth needs of hyperscale data centers, the article also examines how Ethernet IP supports the scalable, high-data-rate connectivity requirement of data-fueled applications.

