Moving from SoCs to Chiplets could help extend Moore's Law

As Moore’s Law is again reaching its limits, several technologies, specifically Chiplets, could be the key to extending it for many more years.

Moore’s Law, named after former Intel CEO Gordon Moore, states that the number of transistors in an integrated circuit doubles every two years. The prediction is widely used in the semiconductor industry, especially for microprocessors. Manufacturers use the “law” to set roadmaps and R&D targets.

Obviously, to continue this increasing density and miniaturization of semiconductors, many new technologies have appeared in the 55 years since Moore’s Law was first proposed.

Click here to read more ...



