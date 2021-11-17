Combining Root of Trust and PUF Technology For Robust Chip Security

The foundation of security for semiconductor devices is the implementation of a hardware Root of Trust (RoT) on which all secure operations of a system rely. With the growing interest in Physical Unclonable Function (PUF) technology as the source of entropy for cryptographic operations, a combined RoT and PUF solution is extremely compelling. Today, Rambus and Intrinsic ID announced the availability of integrated solutions that seamlessly bring together industry-leading RoT and PUF offerings.

