Combining Root of Trust and PUF Technology For Robust Chip Security

Nov. 17, 2021
The foundation of security for semiconductor devices is the implementation of a hardware Root of Trust (RoT) on which all secure operations of a system rely. With the growing interest in Physical Unclonable Function (PUF) technology as the source of entropy for cryptographic operations, a combined RoT and PUF solution is extremely compelling. Today, Rambus and Intrinsic ID announced the availability of integrated solutions that seamlessly bring together industry-leading RoT and PUF offerings.
