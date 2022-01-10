Disable TSMC Fabs If China Invades

Rambus AES-ECB-CBC-CFB-OFB-CTR-GCM-XTS-CCM Crypto Accelerator
Jan. 10, 2022
The U.S. Army War College published a 2021 paper suggesting that, in the event of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, TSMC’s fabs should be destroyed.
“An automatic mechanism might be designed, which would be triggered once an invasion was confirmed,” says the paper.
“China’s high-tech industries would be immobilised at precisely the same time the nation was embroiled in a massive war effort,” adds the paper, “even when the formal war ended, the economic costs would persist for years.”