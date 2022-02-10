How to Select the Right eFPGA IP Technology Partner

Embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP is an attractive option for companies looking to create their own ASIC but they need to reduce the inherent risks associated with creating expensive, fixed-function devices. Over the past two years, Achronix has seen a significant increase in customers interested in licensing eFPGA IP to take control of their semiconductor technology roadmap, build their own inventory to reduce the impact of semiconductor shortages, and create a differentiated solution optimized for their specific requirements. However, not all eFPGA IP technology is created equal — even the definition of what an eFPGA is varies depending on the technology partner. When evaluating eFPGA IP technology partners, there are several important factors to consider to ensure you make the right choice.

What are the Benefits of eFPGA IP?

An eFPGA is a licensable FPGA IP core that can be embedded into a custom ASIC or SoC just like any other licensable silicon IP core. The eFPGA IP footprint is determined by the customer, who defines the specific amount of FPGA logic, embedded memory, DSP resources and the number and locations of interface pins for their application. The eFPGA IP functions the same as the fabric of a standalone FPGA that can be reprogrammed with a new bitstream after the product is deployed in the field. eFPGA IP reprogrammability provides several benefits not possible with a fixed-function ASIC:

Ability to add new features, such as custom hardware accelerators, programmable interfaces and new logic functions while deployed in the field.

Extend product lifecycles by deploying bug fixes and enhancements to address more product requirements.

Achieve up to a 90% cost reduction and 75% power reduction when compared to a standalone FPGA.

