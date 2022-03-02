What is cloud-based security lifecycle management for connected objects and why is it important?

Connected device architecture is no longer an evolving concept. With the maturation of this methodology in today’s Internet of Things (IoT), new challenges are uncovered as the market compels vendors to innovate in the amount of services provided at the edge. Vendors and OEMs, in turn, are making end-user services more sophisticated, increasing the security spectrum of this framework. The need to update the firmware/software stems from the obsolescence of device security measures and improved services, and additionally are regulatory requirements, such as in the standards EN 303645 (Europe) and NIST SP 800-193 (USA). To mitigate the growing threats and vulnerabilities in the field and protect end-user devices from cyberattacks at both the network and device levels, a new strategy is needed to filter attacks in real time and implement a centralized protection mechanism for all connected modules.

Secure-IC addresses this problematic with its new SecuryzrTM iSSP, a unique Cybersecurity lifecycle management platform for connected objects.

