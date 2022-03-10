A European Opportunity for Codasip

Voltage Monitor with Digital Output (Multi-domain supply monitoring), TSMC N5
A European Opportunity for CodasipCodasip Blog - Emmanuel Till-Vattier, Codasip
Mar. 10, 2022
Why did I join Codasip a couple of days ago as VP of Sales for EMEA? We could sit down here and discuss for a few hours, but perhaps I should keep it short for now. Number 1: The RISC-V revolution is happening and Codasip is one of the leaders in the industry. Number 2: The market opportunity is ripe. It is time we make sure the European semiconductor industry understands the value and Design for Differentiation offering from Codasip.
