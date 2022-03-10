"ASIL Ready" is good, but "ASIL Certified" is the best

The functional safety of automotive electronics is governed by ISO 26262 with a hierarchy of requirements specified by the Automotive Safety Integrity Levels (ASIL) with level “A” being the lowest and “D” being the highest (subject to the most stringent requirements). It is possible to have components certified as “ASIL Ready.” For ASIL Ready, the solution must be architected to meet the requirements of the appropriate ASIL grade, but it does not require an actual hardware implementation. An authorized certification lab reviews the solution vendor’s good faith representations of meeting the ASIL requirements and issues an ASIL Ready certificate.

On the other hand, achieving ASIL certification, as we announced for the RT-640 embedded Hardware Security Module (Root of Trust), requires implementing the architected solution in hardware with all the safety mechanisms needed to satisfy the technical safety requirements. For an IP solution, the result is a complete RTL design inclusive of verification test bench. The solution must then undergo rigorous testing to ensure it meets the ASIL requirements.

Click here to read more ...



