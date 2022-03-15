XpressAGENT: Your Ally for Fast , Safe PCIe/CXL Integration

With the ever-increasing complexity of the PCI Express® Gen5/6 and CXL™ protocols, integrating next-generation IP into your design quickly and securely can be a daunting task. We spoke with Julien Eydoux, the leader of the XpressAGENT development team, to find out how Rambus’ new chip-level add-on module solution can help customers rise to this challenge.

“We developed XpressAGENT in response to our observations in the field; our customers were spending time and money adding their own logic and functions to integrate their PCIe or CXL IP into their design and to test that integration. This proved to be a costly and often error-prone practice, and meant our customers sometimes failed to benefit from the full breadth of our IP cores’ functionalities.”

