Analog Bits and SEMIFIVE is a Really Big Deal

Given the recent acquisitions the ASIC business is coming full circle as a critical part of the fabless semiconductor ecosystem. The most recent one being the SEMIFIVE acquisition of IP industry stalworth Analog Bits. These two companies came to the industry from opposite directions which make them a perfect match, absolutely.

Analog Bits was founded in 1995 here in Silicon Valley the traditional way. Started by a group of engineers as a consulting company. In 2003 they pivoted to an IP company in concert with the foundries. This was a bootstrap operation (no debt) focused on customer success. I don’t recall my first engagement with Analog Bits but it was many years ago and for the last 4 years we have collaborated on SemiWiki.

Analog Bits is a critical supplier of leading edge mixed signal IP in the SoC, mobile, hyperscale, AI, and automotive communities. They started with PLLs, DLL, IO’s and memory IP, and have expanded to include SERDES, PVT, and POR. They are now serving customers down to 3nm which means intimate foundry relationships.

