Autonomous Vehicles: Everything about self-driving cars explained

A self-driving car is a computer-controlled vehicle that drives itself. Also referred to as an autonomous vehicle, driverless car, or robotic car (robo-car), a self-driving car analyzes its environment to safely move and react without human input.

In this article, you’ll learn:

6 levels of autonomous cars

History of autonomous vehicles

How do self-driving cars work?

Security vulnerabilities, risks & concerns of connected and autonomous vehicles

What company makes the security technology for ADAS?

Moving the flood of data in autonomous vehicles

What company makes automotive MIPI solutions?

Additional resources

Click here to read more ...



