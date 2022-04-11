Autonomous Vehicles: Everything about self-driving cars explained

Industry Expert Blogs
|
Autonomous Vehicles: Everything about self-driving cars explainedRambus Blog
Apr. 11, 2022
A self-driving car is a computer-controlled vehicle that drives itself. Also referred to as an autonomous vehicle, driverless car, or robotic car (robo-car), a self-driving car analyzes its environment to safely move and react without human input.
In this article, you’ll learn:
- 6 levels of autonomous cars
- History of autonomous vehicles
- How do self-driving cars work?
- Security vulnerabilities, risks & concerns of connected and autonomous vehicles
- What company makes the security technology for ADAS?
- Moving the flood of data in autonomous vehicles
- What company makes automotive MIPI solutions?
- Additional resources
Search Silicon IP
Related Blogs
- Digitizing Data Using Optical Character Recognition (OCR)
- Precisely positioned for autonomous success: Arm and Swift Navigation
- Secure-IC is ready for ASIL B or ASIL D levels projects with its Securyzr integrated Secure Element
- Let's Talk PVT Monitoring: Supply Monitoring on 28nm & FinFET - The Challenges Posed
- Let's Talk PVT Monitoring: Thermal Issues Associated with Modern SoCs - How Hot is Hot?