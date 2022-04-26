Arm introduces new high-performance Corstone Subsystems for MCU and A-class applications

Enhanced Neural Processing Unit providing 4096 MACs/cycle of performance for AI applications
Arm introduces new high-performance Corstone Subsystems for MCU and A-class applicationsarm Blogs - Lidwine Martinot and Samuel Bruggen, Arm
Apr. 26, 2022
Industry design challenges
As IoT systems evolve to meet advanced use cases, building a suitable System on Chip (SoC) becomes increasingly challenging. Integrating new features and pushing the performance envelope, all the while maintaining robust security and meeting power efficiency targets – designing an IoT SoC is more complex than ever.
The challenges faced by IoT SoC designers can be broadly classified into three main categories:
Slow SoC development cycle:
Time to market is a key concern for SoC designers. This means that slow design cycles can jeopardize a first mover advantage and the sooner a chip goes to production, the sooner a return on investment can be realized.
Difficulties designing a secure chip:
Security is a key priority for the SoC designers, particularly in IoT. Designing security into a modern, advanced SoC can be a substantial task and stakes are high – security oversights can become significant vulnerabilities down the line, putting reputation and revenues at risk.
Achieving ‘right-sized’ performance:
IoT devices span from sensors and industrial controllers up to gateways and smart cameras. Optimizing an SoC for a specific use case is key to differentiating an SoC, and by extension, the end product. As a result, there can be no ‘one size fits all’ solution.
Launched last year, Arm Total Solutions for IoT, is a solutions-based approach to IoT design with three key pillars, including Arm Corstone. Today, we are announcing two new Arm Total Solutions:
- Arm Total Solutions for Voice Recognition with Corstone-310 based on the fastest, and most secure Cortex-M processor ever, Arm Cortex-M85.
- Arm Total Solutions for Cloud-native Edge Platform with Corstone-1000 for Linux capable design for cloud-native applications
Additional pillars of Arm Total Solutions are Arm Virtual Hardware, which is a virtual replica of the Corstone design in the cloud to enable modern software development and Project Centauri, an initiative to scale IoT innovation by enabling software reuse and leverage.