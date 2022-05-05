Building the highway to automotive innovation

The semiconductor industry has changed and nowhere is this more visible than in the automotive industry. Global chip shortages have highlighted how dependent we are on silicon to keep cars on the roads. These shortages are also keeping wait times for new vehicles at an all-time high.

Add to this an influx of non-traditional players into the market and it's easy to see why the automotive sector is arguably the hottest in the tech world right now. A new marketplace in automotive innovation and technology is taking shape with a battleground between existing pillars, tech giants and new business models. The ability to differentiate in this market is the key to success, bringing subtly different needs and requiring solutions with a different approach.

Click here to read more ...



