Design IP Sales Grew 19.4% in 2021, confirm 2016-2021 CAGR of 9.8%

Design IP Sales reached $5.45B in 2021, or 19.4% YoY after 16% in 2020, on-sync with semiconductor growth of 26.2% in 2021 according to WSTS. IPnest has released the “Design IP Report” in May 2022, ranking IP vendors by category (CPU, DSP, GPU & ISP, Wired Interface, SRAM Memory Compiler, Flash Memory Compiler, Library and I/O, AMS, Wireless Interface, Infrastructure and Misc. Digital) and by nature (License and Royalty).

The main trends shaking the Design IP in 2021 are very positive for most of the IP vendors, especially for Synopsys growing by 21.7%, more than the market, as well as Imagination Technologies (IMG) by 43.4% and Flash memory compiler vendors (SST, eMemory Technology) and Alphawave with more than 100% growth.

Synopsys and Alphawave growth confirm the importance of the wired interface IP market (with 22.7% growth for the category) aligned with the data-centric application, hyperscalar, datacenter, networking or IA. But the good performance of ARM and IMG proves the come back of the smartphone industry and the emergence of automotive as a growth vector.

