Pim Tuyls, Intrinsic ID: "digital security is the top priority for everyone now - the stakes are much higher than ever before"

The global unrest has caused an increase in various cyberattacks, urging companies to adopt a zero-trust environment.

There are various risks that come with being a part of the digital world. Fraud, malware, and data theft are only some of the cyber threats that can be alarming for both regular users and companies. They can cause financial or reputational damage.

Ordinary Internet users tend to secure themselves with traditional measures, such as a password manager. However, businesses are in need of more complex solutions, for instance, PUF (Physical Unclonable Function) technology for IoT devices.

For this reason, we invited Pim Tuyls, the Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Intrinsic ID – a company that provides security IP for embedded systems. Tuyls agreed to share his views regarding cybersecurity and the most optimal threat prevention methods.

Tell us how it all began. How did the idea of Intrinsic ID originate?

Click here to read more ...



