Anatomy Of A Disaster

In a typically forthright and stimulating presentation, Malcolm Penn, CEO of Future Horizons, explained the mechanics of the disaster awaiting the chip industry at IFS 2022 in London yesterday.

With the US Federal Reserve raising interest rates, and with more raises expected, Penn pointed out that “of 13 Fed tightenings, ten led to recessions and the only three that didn’t were because the Fed reversed the policy quickly.“

“Inflation kills the economy and reduces demand,” said Penn, “we are building capacity when the global economy is diving.”

Click here to read more ...



