Why MIPS is Betting Big on RISC-V: Q&A with RISC-V International and MIPS

Industry Expert Blogs
|
Why MIPS is Betting Big on RISC-V: Q&A with RISC-V International and MIPSRISC-V Blog - Calista Redmond, CEO, RISC-V International
Jun. 09, 2022
MIPS recently announced that the company is pivoting to RISC-V and introduced its first MIPS products based on RISC-V, targeting automotive, 5G and wireless networking, data center and storage, and high-performance embedded applications. This is huge news for the industry as MIPS is one of the pioneers of RISC architecture. RISC-V International CEO Calista Redmond chatted with MIPS CEO Desi Banatao to get some insight into MIPS’ RISC-V strategy, the company’s plans to contribute to the RISC-V ecosystem, and more. Check out the full conversation
The transcript is also available below: