Embedded World 2022 - the RISC-V genie is out of the bottle

The last Embedded World was back in February of 2020, but the event was hit hard by Covid-19 with many exhibitors and visitors deciding to pull out last minute. No-one knew then that it would take almost two and half years before the embedded industry would regroup again in Nuremberg. Even now, in June 2022, a lot of people are still hesitant to travel and the volume of visitors in the halls was half this time compared to the glory days of 2018 or 2019. However, compared to December 2021 and the RISC-V Summit in California, this time there were no empty aisles and there was a steady flow of visitors walking the halls. Embedded World 2022 was an important conference for us and the RISC-V community.

Everyone knows about RISC-V and Codasip is no longer a well-kept secret

You know when you meet children that you have not seen in a few years and cannot get over how much they have grown? Well, probably some people had that same experience with RISC-V this time around at Embedded World 2022. Because it was evident that RISC-V is all grown up now!

Thinking back to my second week at Codasip in 2017, I was at our stand at Embedded World. We had displays that spoke of RISC-V and processor design automation, but our exhibit caused raised eyebrows. The typical passer-by simply said, “What is RISC-V?” or “who are you?”.

In contrast, by this year, everyone knows about RISC-V, students and large and small corporations alike. We were also a strong contributor of presentations to the RISC-V Pavilion too. And a good thing for us here at Codasip is that most people seem to also know us as a leading RISC-V IP provider.