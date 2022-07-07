Synopsys Protocol Verification Solution for UCIe 1.0

Need for Multi-die Chiplets Interconnect

Key applications like cloud, AI, 5G, automotive, and high-performance computing (HPC) coupled with the rapidly changing physics and economics of semiconductor scaling are leading to diverse integration trends and new die-to-die use cases. Semiconductor chiplet packaging (multi-die) is helping integrators take a new approach to build scalable and modular designs.

Multi-die SoC architectures are enabling bigger, more powerful SoCs than can be achieved with monolithic designs and at a lower price point. It also enables better scalability and composability of products leading to faster time to market and higher flexibility to address multiple market segments. Die-to-die interfaces are a key enabler of the multi-die SoC trend. Die-to-die interface needs to provide a seamless interconnect between dies with the lowest latency and highest energy efficiency in order not to impact system performance.

