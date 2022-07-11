Interface IP in 2021: $1.3B, 22% growth and $3B in 2026

If you want to remember the key points for Interface IP in 2021, just consider $1.3B, 22%, $3B. Interface IP category has generated $1 billion 300 million in 2021, or 22.7% year to year growth, thanks to high runner protocols PCIe, DDR memory controller and Ethernet/SerDes. Even more impressive is the forecast, as IPnest predict the category to weight $3 billion in 2026. Also interesting in this category is the battle of two strategy models, Synopsys “One-Stop-Shop” and “Stop-For-Top” for Alphawave IP.

The beginning of the 2010 years has been dominated by the wireless mobile, and a large part of interface IP revenues were generated in this market segment. High-end mobile was still dynamic in the end of 2010, and in the 2020 include many interface IP, like LPDDR5X, MIPI camera/display interfaces, PCIe 3 / 4, UFS 3.1, eUSB and USB 3.1/DP, but the data-centric segments like HPC, datacenter, AI or storage are booming and sustaining the growth in protocols like DDR memory controller (DDR5, LPDDR5, HBM), PCIe and CXL (PCIe 5 adoption in datacenter when automotive and mobile are still using PCIe 3 / 4) and Ethernet/SerDes (112G SerDes design starts in 2021 have been significant).

