Achieving Greater Safety for Tomorrow's Autonomous Vehicles

With the evolution of autonomous vehicles, today’s cars are becoming both more connected and complex. Consumers and suppliers worldwide are demanding much more intelligence and customization, which adds pressure on product development teams to validate the underlying technology and start their design processes months earlier. Enhancements in hardware and software features also mean that the way designers think about automotive safety and security at the system-on-chip (SoC) level must evolve.

While fully autonomous vehicles are still a ways off, there’s a good chance that your car already has driver assistance features such as adaptive cruise control, lane guidance, or active braking. However, as the number of sensors being integrated in automotive systems increases to enable new capabilities, building security and quality into all stages of the design’s lifecycle becomes integral.

The requirements for automotive design are changing, from the silicon all the way to the fully assembled vehicle. Going forward, security and safety are inseparable considerations for automotive SoCs.

Click here to read more ...



