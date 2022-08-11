Protecting the Industrial Edge without Additional Hardware

With the rise of the Internet of Things (IoT) and “Industry 4.0,” industrial sites and critical national infrastructure are becoming connected networks. Processes are remotely monitored through networks of smart devices, which gather data used for predictive analytics and optimizing industrial throughput.

But when processes rely on the integrity of connected sensors and their data, strong security becomes indispensable. Connected networks exchange sensitive data, which must be kept safe from eavesdropping and alteration, because at the end of the day this data is used to drive critical business decisions with lasting consequences.

