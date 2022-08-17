SiFive Ranks in Top 10 Percent of Inc.'s Fastest Growing Private Companies in America List

If you haven’t seen it, SiFive is ranked in the top 10 percent of Inc.’s annual list Here of the fast-growing private companies in America which includes a wide range of industries. This ranking is a direct reflection of our impressive revenue growth the past three years and our momentum, forward trajectory, and leadership in the processor IP market. By the numbers, SiFive is ranked No. 413 overall, and we are excited to rank an impressive second (No. 2) in computer hardware.

In addition to this prestigious ranking, SiFive continues to see validation from Wall Street. The company was named the first RISC-V unicorn following our Series F round of $175M and a valuation of $2.5B. We have design wins with more than 100 customers including several of the world’s largest hyperscale companies and 8 of the top 10 semiconductor companies, in applications ranging from automotive, AR/VR, client computing, data center, and intelligent edge.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

According to Inc., companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million.

SiFive is charting the RISC-V path for the future of compute. This win is a testament to our growth and market leadership. More to come!