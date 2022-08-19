Introducing the Latest SiFive® Intelligence™ X280 Processor Innovation - the Vector Coprocessor Interface Extension (VCIX)

In June 2022, SiFive released an enhanced version of the market-leading SiFive® Intelligence™ X280 processor to take a further leap in performance for AI inference, image processing, and datacenter applications.

Alongside exciting new features including multi-cluster and SiFive WorldGuard trusted protection, the X280 now includes VCIX, SiFive’s new vector coprocessor accelerator interface, improving power and area efficiency, simplifying designs, and shortening design times.

The X280 shares equal success as a standalone processor as it does as a companion processor (to, for example, a custom accelerator) due to the broad range of applications that can benefit from its unique feature set that offers superior performance from the combined scalar and vector compute capabilities.

