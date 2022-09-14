How CXL 3.0 Fuels Faster, More Efficient Data Center Performance

Imagine if you could completely reinvent how you solve problems. Instead of breaking a large problem into smaller pieces, for example, what if you had a system that could address the issue in its entirety? These are the possibilities that Compute Express Link™ (CXL™) brings to high-performance computing (HPC) and cloud-based applications. Now that the latest version of the specification, CXL 3.0, has been announced, data centers and supercomputers are on their way to delivering even faster, more efficient performance.

In other words, these powerful systems will no longer be constrained by previous limitations.

It’s good news for anyone working to tackle some of the biggest problems of our time, from human genome mapping to climate change modeling and vaccine discovery. At the same time, CXL 3.0 also offers promising memory-sharing advantages for disaggregated data centers, edge applications like autonomous vehicles, and relatively smaller scale applications that require fast, real-time responses, like video games. In this blog post, we’ll take a closer look at the possibilities that CXL 3.0 can bring to a variety of data-driven applications that demand increasingly higher levels of memory capacity, with higher bandwidth, more security, and lower latency.

