Rambus HQ Is Common Criteria Certified

As a leading provider of security IP, Rambus invests time and effort in certification, and we are pleased to announce that Rambus headquarters in San Jose, California has been Common Criteria certified by TÜV Rheinland. Read on to find out more about Common Criteria and the benefits this certification brings to Rambus security IP customers!

What is Common Criteria certification?

The Common Criteria for Information Technology Security Evaluation, known as Common Criteria or CC, is an international standard (ISO/IEC 15408) for computer security. Common Criteria provides an objective evaluation that validates whether a product or site satisfies a defined set of security requirements.

Common Criteria operates using Evaluation Assurance Levels or EAL ranging from EAL1 to EAL7. EAL4 to EAL7 are the highest levels of certification. However, it is important to keep in mind that a higher level of CC evaluation does not mean a higher level of security, only that a product or site went through more tests. The responsibility for final product certification remains with the manufacturer of a product.

