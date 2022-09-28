AI Hardware Summit Event Recap: Interview with Steven Woo

The fifth annual AI Hardware Summit was back this month, and for the first time in a couple of years, it took place fully in-person in Santa Clara, California. The world’s leading experts in AI hardware came together over the course of three days to discuss some of the big challenges facing the industry, and amongst them was Rambus Fellow, Steven Woo.

We caught up with Steven to find out all about the event and learn more about the panel discussion he led on one of the primary challenges for AI hardware and systems, the AI memory bottleneck.

Click here to read more ...



