Rambus Achieves PCI Express® (PCIe®) 5.0 Compliance for PCIe 5.0 Controller IP and Inspector PCIe 5.0 Interposer with Diagnostic IP

What products achieved PCIe 5.0 compliance?

At the most recent PCI-SIG® Compliance Workshop held in Burlingame, CA, Rambus achieved PCIe 5.0 compliance for two products:

PCIe 5.0 Controller IP, which is fully backward compatible to PCIe 4.0 and PCIe 3.1/3.0. It was certified at PCIe 5.0 x4 operating at 32 GT/s as an Endpoint controller on an Xilinx® Virtex® Ultrascale+™ FPGA.

Inspector (4854) for PCIe 5.0, an interposer card for diagnostic testing, exercising and debug of PCIe devices providing PCIe 4.0 x8 16 GT/s to PCIe 5.0 x4 32 GT/s with diagnostic IP. The platform includes a PCIe 5.0 x4 Host and PCIe 5.0 capable soft switch IP.

Both products are now included on the PCI-SIG Integrators List. This list includes all products that have successfully completed the rigorous testing procedures of the Compliance Workshop.

